City Holding Co. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

City Holding Co. raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.42. The company had a trading volume of 524,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,937. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $179.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.87.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

