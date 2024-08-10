City Holding Co. Has $180,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,450 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $198,409,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $112,914,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.41.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.