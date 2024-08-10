City Holding Co. Has $277,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,329,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,397,000 after purchasing an additional 253,373 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,795,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,199,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,588,447. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.71. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

