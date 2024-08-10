City Holding Co. Purchases 358 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.56. 4,441,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,060. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

