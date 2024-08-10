City Holding Co. Sells 2,747 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Intel by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 142,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 76,394,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,828,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Benchmark lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

