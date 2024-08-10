City Holding Co. Sells 800 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 3,859,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,929,000 after buying an additional 979,917 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,024.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,053 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $3,993,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 830.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 82,736 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 58,129 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS:PNOV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.42. 6,651 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $739.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

