City Holding Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.70. 508,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,447. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average is $180.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

