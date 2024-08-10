Clarius Group LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.47. The stock had a trading volume of 415,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.41. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,646 shares of company stock worth $1,334,230. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

