Clarius Group LLC Lowers Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 786.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. 3,053,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,289. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

