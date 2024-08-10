Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Regions Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,177,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

