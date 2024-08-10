Clarus Securities Comments on Foraco International SA’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foraco International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Foraco International’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Foraco International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Shares of TSE FAR traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.30. The company had a trading volume of 396,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,828. The stock has a market cap of C$227.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.30. Foraco International has a 12 month low of C$1.59 and a 12 month high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.75.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

