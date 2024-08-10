Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $225,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.
