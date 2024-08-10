Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 7.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

CLW traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.60. 538,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,293. The stock has a market cap of $543.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.40. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $225,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

