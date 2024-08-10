Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Get Clene alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clene

Clene Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of Clene stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,525. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. Clene has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.54. Clene had a negative return on equity of 224.28% and a negative net margin of 7,873.23%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Analysts predict that Clene will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clene stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 131.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.21% of Clene worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clene

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.