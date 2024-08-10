Coin98 Market Cap Tops $100.92 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $100.92 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001496 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,666,549 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

