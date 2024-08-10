Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,999,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,505,949. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

