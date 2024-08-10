Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,892. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

