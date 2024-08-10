Conflux 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.90 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $602.06 million and $23.90 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,068.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.43 or 0.00580332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00100873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00031806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00246979 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00035745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00071157 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,030,672,748 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,673,561 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,030,362,075.33 with 4,330,362,059.5 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13625433 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $31,067,750.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

