CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $88.45, but opened at $97.00. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $92.53, with a volume of 162,051 shares changing hands.
The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share.
Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy
In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,256,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CONSOL Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile
CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CONSOL Energy
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.