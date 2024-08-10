Copa (NYSE:CPA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Copa’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Copa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.12. The company had a trading volume of 338,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,312. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

