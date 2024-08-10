CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. CoreCivic updated its FY24 guidance to $1.48 to $1.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.480-1.560 EPS.

CoreCivic Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CXW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. 1,145,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,243. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXW has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial cut shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

