Cormark Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Ascend Wellness had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million.
Ascend Wellness Price Performance
Shares of OTC:AAWH remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Thursday. 346,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,423. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $202.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.74. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
About Ascend Wellness
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.
