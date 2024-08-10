Cormark Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Ascend Wellness had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ascend Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of OTC:AAWH remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Thursday. 346,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,423. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $202.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.74. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

