Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

CTVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global restated a negative rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Corteva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Stock Up 0.0 %

Corteva stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.56. 1,841,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,852,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.