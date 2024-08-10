Counos X One Day Volume Hits $2,266.76 (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Counos X has a market cap of $1.90 million and $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Counos X has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Counos X

Counos X’s launch date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Counos X

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos X (CCXX) is a cryptocurrency that uses a proof of work consensus mechanism and operates on its blockchain. It is designed to be fully fungible and bankable, suitable for secure financial transactions. Counos X facilitates secure and efficient transactions within the Counos Platform, a comprehensive financial ecosystem. This platform offers payment gateways, exchange capabilities, and wallet services to enhance the daily utility of CCXX. Additionally, it provides digital asset securitisation services, making digital assets more fungible and manageable, which benefits businesses and investors adopting blockchain technology in their operations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counos X using one of the exchanges listed above.

