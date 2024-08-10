CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Price Target Raised to $33.00

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CPI Card Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. 30,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 120,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $2,197,334.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,193,977 shares in the company, valued at $112,916,200.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CPI Card Group news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 120,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $2,197,334.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,193,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,916,200.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Sheinbaum purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,451.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

