CRA Financial Services LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.48. 6,680,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,863,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

