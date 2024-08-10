CRA Financial Services LLC Has $333,000 Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,827,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Linde by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Linde by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.02. 1,108,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.82.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

