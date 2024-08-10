CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.
iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
BATS XVV traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,425 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $260.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03.
About iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF
The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.