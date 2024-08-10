Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CBRL. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 4.6 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,520. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $847.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

