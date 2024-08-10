Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Releases Earnings Results

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane NXT updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Crane NXT has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.