CRH (NYSE:CRH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,948,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,804. CRH has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

