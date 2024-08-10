CRH (NYSE:CRH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.400-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRH. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.70.

CRH stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,948,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,804. CRH has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

