Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 965,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,317. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.68. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $42,427.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $42,427.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $142,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,016 shares of company stock worth $8,320,842 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

