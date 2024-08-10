CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Chardan Capital

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Chardan Capital from $112.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($5.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.53) EPS.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

CRSP traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 998,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,176. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

