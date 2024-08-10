CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 998,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,176. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,624 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,496,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,661,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,599,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

