Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCRN. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. 341,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $531.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,077 shares of company stock worth $608,946. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,663,000 after buying an additional 934,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $2,511,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $2,078,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 106,226 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

