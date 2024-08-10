crvUSD (CRVUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.25 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One crvUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $95.25 million and $13.22 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 95,467,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,415,619 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 98,416,089.40485917. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99845609 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $28,634,263.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

