CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.60 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. CSG Systems International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.05-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.050-4.350 EPS.

Shares of CSGS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 218,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,521. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $56.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

