CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.60 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. CSG Systems International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.05-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.050-4.350 EPS.

CSGS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.87. 218,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,521. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

