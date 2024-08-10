CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) PT Lowered to $52.00

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSGS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.87. 218,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management increased its position in CSG Systems International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 88.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

