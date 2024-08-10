Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Announces Earnings Results

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY24 guidance to $10.40-10.65 EPS.

CW stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,979. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $190.64 and a 1 year high of $297.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.75 and its 200-day moving average is $259.41.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

