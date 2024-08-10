Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues Earnings Results

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY24 guidance to $10.40-10.65 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE:CW traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.33. 399,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,979. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.65. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $297.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

