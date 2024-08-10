CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $280.63 Average PT from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.83.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. DA Davidson increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 37,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $273.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.36. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $148.01 and a 1-year high of $284.10.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

