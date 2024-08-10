DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $8.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.20. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

IDEX Stock Down 0.3 %

IDEX stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.34. 338,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,506. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.81.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $237,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,609,000 after acquiring an additional 555,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4,080.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 306,221 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $49,789,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in IDEX by 151.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,767,000 after buying an additional 206,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

