Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.0 million-$664.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.2 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.620-1.660 EPS.

Datadog Trading Down 1.6 %

Datadog stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.28. 4,515,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.88, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.02. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.93.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $16,618,978.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,482,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,950,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

