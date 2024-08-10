Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.0 million-$664.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.2 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.620-1.660 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.28. 4,515,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.88, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Datadog to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.93.

In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,419,630.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,950,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

