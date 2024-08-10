DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Raised to $145.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $139.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.00.

DaVita Stock Performance

DaVita stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.30. 581,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,787. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average of $133.53. DaVita has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $147.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 70.82% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in DaVita by 90.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

