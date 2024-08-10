Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$52.70.

Shares of DFY stock traded up C$0.34 on Tuesday, hitting C$49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 44,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,936. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.20. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.48 and a 1 year high of C$50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.920143 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

