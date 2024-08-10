Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Design Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.60.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DSGN

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:DSGN traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 921,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,688. The company has a market capitalization of $239.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.83. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 288,803 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 123.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 403,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 222,805 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,662,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 162,120 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 199.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 216,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 144,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.