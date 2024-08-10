Desjardins Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$125.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$129.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$130.29.

TSE BMO traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$111.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,797. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$123.54. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$133.95. The stock has a market cap of C$81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

