Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $130.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.12. The stock had a trading volume of 338,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,312. Copa has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,948,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $4,003,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

